Man shot 12 times in Malabar

A 28-year-old Malabar man is in critical condition after he was shot 12 times early on Saturday morning.

Police said Joshua Lewis was standing at the corner of All Stars Crescent and Nutones Boulevard, Malabar, when a car approached him and one of the passengers shot him 12 times before driving away.

Lewis' mother heard the gunshots and on checking saw her son bleeding on the ground.

He was taken to the Arima Hospital by passers-by where he was treated and transferred to Eric Williams Medical Sciences' Complex, Mt Hope.

Lewis was last listed in an unstable condition at 1.50 am.