Gypsy: Preparations for Carnival going well

Workmen put finishing touches on booths at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain which will be available for vendors for Carnival. - Sureash Cholai

National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters says the preparations for Carnival 2020 are well on the way.

Peters spoke to Newsday on Friday about a number of Carnival-related issues, among them the booths at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, after the commission issued its call on Thursday for vendors to apply for them.

Peters said while there are more than 100 booths it is fewer than last year because some of the booths have deteriorated and cannot be put back up.

“Every year that happens and we are in the process of trying to build over brand new booths. So this year, we may have a few less booths than we had last year because of the wear and tear and deterioration of the taking up and taking down.”

When Peters was asked how much this process is going to cost, he said the commission is in the process of tendering and would only know the cost some time after Carnival which takes place on February 24 and 25.

The deadline for applications is on January 9.

Peters said the vendors would not be affected by the new construction since many of those applying are people who are accustomed to doing so.

The commission also issued its Carnival schedule on December 30. The Brass Bacchanal will be held on Carnival Monday night (February 24).

Peters said Brass Bacchanal is going to be “bigger and better this year.”

He added that there are going to be more bands at the brass event. The TT Regiment Band won last year’s Brass Bacchanal.

Peters also said infrastructure at the Queen’s Park Savannah was currently being put up, reminding people that there would be no North Stand but rather a North Park again for 2020.

Asked about investments into events such as Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Monarch, Peters said the commission is trying to invest in all of these events.

Last year, Peters expressed an interest in investing in shows like Machel Monday but, when asked if that was a possibility this year, he said no as Machel Monday was a private venture.

“We are trying to invest in Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Monarch because they are like part of the national festival. But it is going to be investing,” Peters said.

He added that is a business and business has a germination period and one did not expect to get returns on one’s investment immediately.