GFLF brings tidings of joy

Children show off gifts. -

Some 30 vehicles journeyed across Trinidad early on Christmas morning, reaching as far as Point Fortin, distributing toys, foodstuff, stationery packs, hampers and cheer to people along the way as the Gift for Life Foundation (GFLF) made its outreach to families, homes and communities. The foundation was also commemorating its tenth anniversary.

The beneficiaries of the foundation's goodwill mission were families in squatter communities, the needy, orphanages and children's homes. A Santa Claus accompanied the team and rode on a music truck, much to the delight of scores of smiling children and families.

Speaking about the response to the annual project a member of the GFLF said, "Through the amazing support and donations from members, friends and the public, GFLF once again embarked on its yearly drive touching children’s homes across the county from early Christmas morning until December 28, 2019."

At a children's home in central where gifts were distributed, a caregiver was deeply touched by the charitable gesture. “You wouldn’t believe the difference this has made in the lives of some of the children,” the caregiver said.

Another emotional member of staff at a home in the east said staff was "truly appreciative of the sacrifice the foundation's members had made by giving up their quality time with their own family and friends.

"It means the world to them to see you here today with Santa Claus. They danced, hugged and cheered the children and this act is truly unbelievable. They not only gave of their resources, they gave of their time, love and shared the love and joy of Christmas to the needy who very often do not usually get the chance to share in the festivities. By doing this, you (GFLF) have helped take their (children) minds away from any problems and sadness. We are indeed very grateful.”

Nalini Ragoonanan, GFLF public relations officer, said the foundation hopes it would have taught others the spirit of generosity and sharing. She said staff stayed up well into the wee hours of the days prior to Christmas, personalising the gifts for the children. Donors, she added, were asked to personalise whatever items they brought in or dropped off.

“Christmas is a time of generosity and sharing for us. It can be sharing or giving our own Christmas time and enjoying the camaraderie of the day with children who have no one to call their own. It all adds to the wonder of Christmas and we are never poorer for doing it,” Ragoonanan said.

And just what does the GFLF team get out of the time-consuming exercise?

"Within GFLF there is a culture of instant gratification when children reward us with happy, excited and smiling faces,” said one of its international volunteers. The man's eyes filled up with tears when one child smiled through tears of joy, upon realising he had been presented with a large remote control truck.

The foundation has appealed for additional volunteers who are willing to offer their "selfless service and become a part of this unique family."