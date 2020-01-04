Garcia: Many school violence videos old or foreign

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said on Friday that many videos of school violence circulating in social media were either old or originated from outside this country. He said about 90 per cent of the incidents of indiscipline occur outside of the nation’s school.

“What we have found also is that persons, known and unknown, have been posting on social media incidents of school violence that occurred three, four, five years ago, just to give the impression that violence is still a major factor in our schools.”

Garcia also reported that on occasion the ministry has seen incidents of indiscipline that occurred in other countries are also posted on social media giving the impression that the incidents belong to TT schools. He said that fortunately in TT schools have uniforms and when the ministry sees different uniforms in these videos it is easy to tell that it does not belong to TT.

Asked about measures to address bullying Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said the ministry has been approaching the promotion of discipline in schools using a holistic approach.

“So that a lot of the reduction that we’ve seen within the last year, year and a half, has to do with the administration and management of schools and systems that we have put in place.” He said this process is ongoing and a some of what occurred in the schools in the past has migrated out of the school.

“So we are continuing the measures that we have. Using the school-based management model and the school development planning process the schools are able to get information on their specific issues and their context and come up with strategies.”

He reported that all schools have been asked and all have developed school discipline plans. “We do have the odd incident here and there but I think by and large we have seen significant improvements with the measures.”