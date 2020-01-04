Cricketers waiting for God – oh?

THE EDITOR: Waiting for Godot (pronounced god-o) is a play written by Samuel Beckett in 1948-49. In a poll conducted in 1990, it was voted the most significant English language play of the 20th century. I am reminded of the play when I listen to our cricketers speak in post-match interviews.

They almost always “thank God” for His assistance if we win or they have had a good individual performance, and for “the positives, it could have been worse” if we lose. To hear them, it’s almost as if they’ve been coached to say that.

The way they play sometimes, I get the impression they really expect God to do all the hard work. How else do you explain the shot selection of many of our batsmen? (God, I’m going to try a thing. Watch my back, please.)

How do our bowlers expect to get wickets with sustained bad bowling? Sure, once in a while, the opposing batsman drowns in honey but it’s not a good idea as a long-term strategy.

Beckett’s play is subtitled “A tragicomedy in two acts.” It would have been an appropriate description of West Indies cricket had it said “three,” for our atrocious fielding/catching has cost us many a match in recent times. How the mighty has fallen from the days when the West Indies was the best fielding side in the world.

Lest I be accused of not being thankful for small mercies, I note the encouraging performances against India recently, especially those of Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmeyer and Keemo Paul. Add some consistency and I expect we will enjoy real success, not just “honourable mention.”

A sequel, Godot Arrived, was written by Miodrag Bulatovic in 1966. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 17 years for our cricketers to arrive. The signs are promising they will soon stop turning the proverbial corner, straighten up, and deliver performances to make us proud.

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail