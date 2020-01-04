Cops may seek second order to seize pastor’s $28m

Boxes containing $28 million in paper $100 notes seized from pastor Vinworth Dayal on December 31. -

Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) investigators are not ruling out the possibility of applying for a second seize order for the $28 million of a Longdenville pastor who tried to exchange the paper-based cash for new polymer bills at the Central Bank on December 31.

Police said pastor Vinworth Dayal of the Third Exodus Assembly, Longdenville, Chaguanas, was not arrested or charged and no further raids were done at either the church or his children's La Romaine home.

Dayal's home was last searched on Thursday by FIB investigators.

Dayal's cash was seized when he attempted to exchange $28,046,500 in old $100 notes to the new polymer bills on Old Year's Day.

According to the Proceeds of Crime Act, the FIB has 96 hours after seizing a sum of cash, in this case the pastor's $28 million, to determine whether the money was obtained by unlawful means. If this is not done within the specified time, the FIB will have to approach a judge and justify a second seize order or return the money to its owner.

The deadline to seize or return the cash is Saturday night.