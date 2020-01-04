Cops counting pastor’s $m Race against the clock

SEIZED: Boxes said to contain $28m in paper $100 notes are laid out at a secure National Security facility. The money was brought to the Central Bank on Old Year’s Day by a pastor who wanted to exchange it for the new polymer $100 notes which are now legal tender. -

The Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB) is working against the clock to determine the way forward in their investigations, before the clock runs out and a seize order, allowing the lawful impounding of a pastor's $28 million in paper $100 bills, becomes null and void.

Police yesterday reiterated that pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal, head of the Third Exodus Assembly Church, has not been arrested or charged.

According to the Proceeds of Crime Act, the FIB has 96 hours after seizing a sum of cash - in this case the pastor's $28 m, to determine whether the money was obtained by unlawful means. If this is not done within the specified time, the FIB will have to approach a judge and justify a second seize order or return the money to its owner.

Just before the Central Bank closed on Old Year’s Day, Dayal approached the bank with $28,046,500, in about 29 boxes. The money was seized at midnight on Tuesday by the FIB. On Thursday, police searched the home of the pastor’s children in La Romaine and the church on Depot Road, Longdenville.

Newsday understands that officers found large brown envelopes containing cotton $100 bills, and smaller envelopes containing bills of other denominations.

In a media release on Friday, the TT Council of Evangelical Churches gave its full support of all state laws which encourage transparency in the finances of the church. The release said they have regarded with great concern the recent events involving Dayal and his handling of the church’s funds.

“Clearly, Dayal’s handling of the alleged tithes raise many questions that may have wide reaching implications for the Church; for the Church’s position as the bastion of integrity has once again taken another blow, bringing the sincerity of Christian leaders, Christians generally and the Bible, into question. How the Church manage its finances also comes into question. And rightfully so.”

The TTCEC said it hoped other churches took a lesson from this incident and maintained integrity and transparency in their churches. Pastor Dayal is not the only person who found themselves in hot water during the $100 exchange exercise. In December a barber came under investigation after walking into the bank with $1 million in cotton $100 bills. Sources told Newsday he has not been arrested as yet, but investigation into his declaration of funds continues.

The FIU is an administrative organisation tasked with collecting financial intelligence and maintaining statistics on suspicious transactions or activity and forwarding it to law enforcement. They would usually recieve reports of suspicious transactions or activity from financial institutions. Therefore their yearly reports would not indicate any trends of unbanked cash. However, the Non-Profit Organisations Act dictates that churches are required to keep proper financial accounts.

Section 13 of the act says the controller of a non-profit organisation (NPO) must keep records of all money received and expended, and the reasons why the money was given or spent, all gifts, sales and purchases of property, all money raised through fund-raising, all non-monetary transactions, all assets and liabilities and any other matter prescribed by regulators.

NPOs with a gross annual income exceeding $10 million must have their records audited and reported on by a qualified auditor. After the audit, the results should be given to the controller of the NPO, who would give it to the registrar general.

Also, in July last year, the FIU issued a notice to NPOs that section 2 of the Proceeds of Crime Act had been amended to classify them as businesses. This requires NPOs to report any transactions suspected of involving proceeds from any criminal conduct to the FIU. The report is to be made no more than 14 days after the suspicion is raised.