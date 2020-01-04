Bakr on US-Iran tensions: It won’t affect TT

Imam Yasin Abu Bakr. -

Leader of the Jamaat Al-Muslimeen Imam Yasin Abu Bakr is optimistic that geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran will have little impact if any on TT and its citizens.

Speaking with Newsday on Saturday, Bakr said most of Iran's population were Shi'ite Muslims unlike in TT where most Muslims were Sunni followers and said he did not anticipate the tensions to reach Trinidad.

Bakr who visited Iran in the 1980s under former leader Ayatollah Khomeini said the Iranians were proud and glorious descendants of the Persian empire.

He said, "Trinidad doesn't have a large Shi'ite population so I don't know what the reaction will be, everyone is just guessing but I heard the Iranian president said he will retaliate but Iran isn't some little two-by-four country that just sprung up somewhere, they are descendants of the Persians.

"Also 20 per cent of the world's oil comes through the Gulf of Hormuz which Iran controls, so in this situation no one knows what is going to happen and if their leader said there is going to be some retaliation well bet your life, there is going to be some retaliation, but I don't think that will affect us in any way. There are no Shi'ites who would align themselves and do anything or say anything."

Asked about his thoughts on the attack, Bakr said he did not have an opinion on the geopolitical implications of a conflict between the countries.