2nd road fatality victim for 2020

The second road fatality for the year is 20-year-old Nickelle Foster. Police said the crash happened at about 8 pm on Thursday on the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near Monroe Road in Chaguanas. Foster was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer, which flipped several times before landing upside down.

He died instantly. Foster lived at Chaconia Avenue, Edinburgh South, in Chaguanas. Chaguanas fire and police officers responded. Fire officers used the cutting device commonly called the jaws of life to remove Foster’s body from the wreck. No one was at home when Newsday visited his home on Friday.

Only on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, the country recorded its first road fatality, 20-year-old Taury Ramsey of Mt St George in Tobago. Police said he was driving east along the Claude Noel Highway at about 1 pm when his car collided with two others near the Wilson Road traffic lights. Ramsey, who had only minutes earlier left the Soca on the Sand (SOS) fete at Pigeon Point, died on the spot.