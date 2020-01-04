2 held for cocaine possession in Maloney
A joint police-army exercise in Maloney on Friday afternoon led to the arrest of two people for the possession of cocaine.
Police said 12 police officers and four soldiers conducted a series of searches and exercises in Maloney between 1 pm and 4.30 pm.
When the team visited buildings 14, 13 and six to execute a search warrant for guns and ammunition, they found two men with 34 grammes of cocaine.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Maloney Police Station where they were interviewed.
