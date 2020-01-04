1,500 apply for PNM membership Tobago Council vice chairman says

Wendell Berkley, chairman of PNM’s Tobago Council.

People National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council vice-chairman Wendell Berkeley has revealed approximately 1,500 people have applied to join the party, ahead of the January 19 internal election.

However, he told a news conference on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Scarborough, not all the new applicants would be allowed to vote in the election, because they must satisfy the requirements of a screening committee.

The deadline date for new members eligible to vote in the internal election was December 20.

Berkeley, who is contesting the position of chairman on the Tracy Davidson-Celestine slate in the internal election, said the party has been inundated with requests for membership.

“We had applications coming in. We had a lot,” he told reporters. “Even when the deadline came, people kept coming. But a deadline is a deadline, and that deadline has passed. And I could say that...approximately 1,400 or 1,500 new persons have applied.”

Berkeley said a screening committee reviews all the applicants and makes recommendations to the council. He added the screening committee met on three separate occasions “because they wanted to give a very good effort to the process.

“They have completed their exercise, and so the new members and the rest of the process will take its place.”

PNM PRO Kwesi Des Vignes, who is seeking to retain his post on the Kelvin Charles slate, said there is a high level of interest in the internal election.

“We have registered over 1,400 new members to date. And that was before December 31,” he told reporters. “And there are a number of persons who still want to be registered. But of course, you can still register, but you won’t be eligible to vote in the election.”

Des Vignes added: “What it says, very forcefully, is that the public of Tobago recognises that this election is an important one for Tobago, because it is very clear to the people of Tobago who the only choice is for the governance of this island – and that is the PNM.”

Des Vignes said of the new applicants, the greatest interest in membership came from east Tobago. “A lot of people in east Tobago are joining the party because they recognise that the PNM is the choice going forward and they want to have their say in the internal affairs of the party as it moves into two elections in the not-too-distant future.” Berkeley, who is also chairman of the Tobago East constituency, thanked those who expressed an interest in joining the PNM.

“All those who are still intending to join, feel free. The doors are open, because our party is an all-inclusive party that accommodates,” he said.