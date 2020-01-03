TT’s Mitchell, Danclar named on int’l

Tennis Association of TT secretary Jermille Danclar, right, and president Hayden Mitchell. -

TWO local tennis administrators Hayden Mitchell and Jermille Danclar have been appointed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to serve on the Beach Tennis Committee and Seniors Committee, respectively.

Mitchell, who is president of the Tennis Association of TT (TATT) and Danclar, the association’s secretary, will serve for the 2020-2021 term.

Their appointments are the first for any TT national on an ITF committee. It comes on the heels of TATT’s receipt of the Award of Tennis Excellence, following extensive developments by association over the past three years.

Mitchell, also a member of the Confederation of Tennis for Central America and the Caribbean (COTECC) board of directors, expressed gratitude to the ITF for his appointment of the beach tennis committee and signalled his intent to do his part by increasing the popularity of beach tennis locally and in the region.

The other committee members are from Aruba, Estonia, France, Russia, Bulgaria, US Virgin Islands, Japan, Cyprus and Brazil.

Danclar, like Mitchell, is a member of the COTECC’s board of directors and president of COTECC’s Sub-Region 4. He initiated the establishment of the first ITF seniors’ event in Trinidad last August. He said he was elated to contribute to seniors’ tennis globally at the ITF committee level. He joins committee members from the USA, expressed his elation to be able to impact Senior Tennis internationally at the ITF Committee level. Mr Danclar joins his fellow committee members from Ecuador, USA, Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Sweden, Austria, Australia, China, Canada, Germany and South Africa.