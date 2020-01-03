Retrenchment’s jump

IT’S essential to understand the reasons behind the jump in retrenchment as stated in last Friday’s Monetary Policy Announcement by the Central Bank.

Some will say the fact of job losses is hardly new in the context of an economic slowdown over the last few years. ArcelorMittal and Petrotrin are just two of the most high-profile instances. But according to the Central Bank, the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development reported that the number of people retrenched during January to October 2019 rose by 27 per cent year-on-year. That’s a substantial, worrying figure. And it’s possibly an understatement of the real state of play.

“In smaller companies many persons have lost jobs where there is no reporting requirement to the Ministry of Labour under the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act,” observed politician and trade-union figure David Abdulah this week. He was quick to draw a link between the statistic and what he termed “policies of austerity.” But the analysis needs to take on whether the figure was across the board or related to specific sectors.

Time and time again, businesses have been urged to hold strain; to regard retrenchment of workers as a last resort; to find creative ways to maintain employment; and to bolster productivity. Have businesses shown forbearance? Or are we to assume they’ve reached the last straw? The increase holds up the disturbing possibility that the gains made in economic recovery have come at a cost and things are set to take a turn for the worse.

Whatever the causes, the 27 per cent increase will have its own impact on the economy. With more people out of work, spending – which was quite flat over the Christmas period according to some businesses – is not likely to pick up. What is being done to offer support to these retrenched workers, wherever they may be?

It certainly does not help economic recovery if it’s hard for businesses to function. This country needs to increase its standing when it comes to ease of doing business. Additionally, as TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria has observed, the problems with basic things like VAT refunds need to be addressed. To boost the economy, the crime situation must be addressed; worker productivity must be increased; and sources of income diversified.

At the same time, it’s not all bad news economically. For instance, the Central Bank has said food inflation is negative, reflecting lower prices for items like vegetables. A less expensive food basket is a good thing. Construction is on the rise, and there have been modest expansions in the distribution and finance sectors during the third quarter. Real estate mortgage loan growth accelerated to 10.9 per cent.

This kind of progress needs to be replicated elsewhere in order to bring workers back into employment.