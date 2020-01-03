Reporter told to leave Awong court hearing

Pastor Glen Awong, head of Transformed Life Ministry, charged with falsely imprisoning one of the 69 people and kidnapping and trafficking appeared before an Arima magistrate on today, to answer the charges, Arima Magristrate Court, Prince Street, Arima. Friday, December 3, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - Roger Jacob

INVESTIGATIVE journalist Mark Bassant was told to leave a court hearing for pastor Glen Awong at the Arima Magistrates' Court this morning.

He was said to be privy to information that could be used as evidence in the case.

Awong and one of his employees at the Transformed Life Ministry Centre in Arouca, Indra Jaggernath, 61, appeared before magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrate's First Court.

They are jointly charged with keeping people under exploitative conditions. This charge was contrary to the Trafficking against Persons Act.

Awong was also charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

All charges were laid indictably.

Jaggernath's attorney Wayne Sturge said Bassant, who was reporting on the hearing was privy to information that could be used as evidence, and called on him to leave.

"I am also asking on him to not report on anything he would have heard while sitting in the court," he added.

Sturge said his client had no prior convictions and had been taken to hospital for treatment on two occasions since her arrest on Tuesday.

Awong's attorney Darren Mitchell said his client had no pending matters before the court and had strong ties to his community through his rehabilitation work as a pastor.

Awong was granted bail of $900,000 with Julia Williams’s surety.

Raphael granted Jaggernath bail of $300,000, with her son Jason Mohan as surety.

They are both expected to return to court on January 10.