Prison officer held with marijuana, cigarettes

A 40-year-old prison officer was arrested when he was found with marijuana and cigarettes at the remand facility of the Golden Grove prison, Arouca on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer was on duty at remand yard at around 2.15 pm. Other prison officers searched him and found 24 grams of marijuana and a pack and a half of cigarettes.

He was detained and later handed over to the Arouca police.

The officer, who is from Freeport, was questioned by investigators.