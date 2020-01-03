PNM PRO hits social media post as ‘pure and absolute mischief’

Laurel Lezama Lee Sing Source: Facebook

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing has dismissed a post circulating on social media claiming a “seething race war” within the PNM as mischief. “This is pure and absolute mischief by those whose agendas are counter to the programme of national development as espoused by the PNM,” she said.

The post, which has no source or author, made a series of claims including that Works Minister Rohan Sinanan and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein were threatening to resign after they were kicked off the PNM’s “campaign team hierarchy” for this year’s general election by the Prime Minister.

The post also referred to the recent Cabinet reshuffle and appointment of Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce and PNM Secretary Senator Foster Cummings as parliamentary secretaries in the Works Ministry and the Local Government Ministry respectively.

“Intelligence gleaned from the developments suggest that the Works and Local Government Ministers believe they are being ethnically maligned and openly undermined as the respective line ministers. According to corroborative sources embedded in the PNM, the volatile developments have the potential to divide the party along ethnic lines,” the post stated.

Lezama-Lee Sing, in a message to Newsday, said many of the so-called statements of fact are absolutely erroneous. “The PNM has never, does not, and absolutely will not descend into politics of race. That is simply not our style. The PNM will, in 2020, work closely as a team alongside all of the citizens of the Republic who we serve. We are a party for the people, and we will ensure that we will serve their needs whilst continuing along the path of development.” Newsday contacted Sinanan and Hosein on Thursday but both declined to comment.