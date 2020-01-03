No autopsy yet

An autopsy on Taurey Ramsey, Tobago’s first road fatality for 2020, is not likely to be performed anytime soon, his mother, Grace Davis, said. She claimed she was told there is a backlog of bodies at the morgue in the Scarborough General Hospital. Davis said the situation is preventing the family from making funeral arrangements, holding final rites and getting closure.

“We have to wait for the autopsy but we do not know as yet because there is a backlog,” the grieving woman told Newsday. Police sources said that forensic pathologists have not performed autopsies in Tobago for some time.

Davis said an autopsy is still to be performed on the body of security guard, Mark Nurse, who was shot during a robbery on December 19, at Pennysavers Supermarket, Carnbee. She said: “The security guard that got shot, he is still waiting to be examined and yuh see how long that was.” Davis said she could only imagine the pain Nurse’s family are feeling with this inordinate delay in getting his body for a funeral.

Ramsey, 20, of Mt St George, was driving a B13 car east along the Claude Noel Highway around 2.30pm on Wednesday - New Year’s Day - when he slammed into another car at the intersection of the highway and Wilson Road, Scarborough. Ramsey, who was returning to his home after the Soca on the Sand fete at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park, died on the spot.

Davis described her son, the last of five children, as kind and loving. She said he was also an avid footballer, playing for the community’s team, Georgia. Davis said she is struggling to come to terms with her son’s death. “When I reach down there (site of the accident) I realised what happened because all they told me is that he got in an accident.

“So, I pick up a change of clothes for him at home before I went there. I drop everything there. I don’t even know who pick it up. It ain’t easy.” Davis said her four surviving children and neighbours are also in a state of disbelief. “Look, a neighbour fall down in front of the gap and we had to call the ambulance for him. It ain’t easy but I am trying to relax.”