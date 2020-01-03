Murder suspect’s Moruga home set on fire

File photo.

Police released the 24-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Moruga villager Damien Mollineau.

But when he returned to his wooden shack in Basse Terre Village, he found it had been damaged by fire.

The fire happened on Monday when the man was still in police custody.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set. No one has been arrested.

Police released the suspect on Wednesday pending further investigations.

On Wednesday, when most people welcomed the new year, Damien's friends and family of Mollineau gathered at his home to bid him a final farewell.

Mollineau, 40, who lived at Edward Trace in Basse Terre Village, was buried at the Blas Cha Cha Trace cemetery.

The father of four, also called Dongrow, was shot in his garden near his home on Boxing Day at about 7.15 am. With his dying breath, he identified his killer to his brother.

Mollineau died while on his way to the Princes Town Health Facility with his wife Natalie Riley-Mollineau and other relatives.

Police arrested the villager the same day.