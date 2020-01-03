Jumpaholics makes NY return trip count TT jump roping club places fifth…

A first-time experience for Jumpaholics Central Jump Squad at the International Double Dutch Holiday Classic in 2017 added fuel to the fire for the local jump-roping club, as they returned two years later and did not leave empty-handed.

"Our very first attempt was back in 2017, we didn't win anything but the experience for the first time on a world-famous stage was special," coach Terrence Durrant said in an interview on Thursday.

On December 8, Jumpaholics returned to the Apollo Theater in Manhattan, New York and competed in the singles, doubles and novice fusion categories. Earning fifth-place medals in the 11 to 12 age group grade six doubles were Djquezjah Davis, Natalia Mitchell, Shakira Worrell and Ameeka Smith.

The remainder of the Jumpaholics athletes, all ranging between ten to 12 years old, were Monique Mitchell, Shequeena Lewis and Kermesha Charles. They were accompanied by Durrant, assistant coach Lisa Wiggins and chaperone Terrance Worrell. The youngsters normally train once weekly on Friday, but amped it to thrice a week since August in preparation for the tournament.

Durrant said getting funds to travel yearly is a challenge but used their absence in 2018 to improve their skills.

"Because we do not get (much) funding from anyone it is indeed a challenge to travel abroad to compete, so we didn't go 2018 and instead (we) used that period to do lots of fundraisers and train harder."

Durrant said funds were raised by having cake sales and barbecues.

The coach said the club got some financial support from the National Lotteries Control Board and believes the youngsters could perform at a higher level with more suitable training facilities and more support.

"It is evident that we can do much better if only we had the support, starting from a safe place to train, proper equipment, financial assistance etcetera." The club currently has members ranging from age four to 17 and trains at a basketball court in Couva, which is not ideal for jump roping.

"Indoors (we would like to train) because this will be better for the rope itself and we can do more ground tricks, what the competition requires.

"Some of the kids can't even afford proper soft sneakers and (we) definitely (need) more ropes."

The club can be contacted through their Facebook page at Jumpaholics or by calling Durrant at 390-7257.