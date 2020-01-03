Doc silenced because of negligence comments

Dr Tim Gopeesingh -

Dr Tim Gopeesingh said a foreign doctor at San Fernando General Hospital has been silenced because he dared to reveal the shortcomings and negligence there.

He also said cancer patients were dying needlessly because of the lack of cancer treatment, and scrapping the national oncology centre was the worst decision this Government could ever have made.

He said 3,000 cancer cases were reported each year, with 2,000 deaths.