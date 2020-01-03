Concrete louvres for SEPOS after shooting

South East Port of Spain Secondary School. - Julien Neaves

CONCRETE louvres are being installed at the South East Port of Spain Secondary School (SEPOS) following a shooting incident in November last year.

This was reported on Friday at a media conference held at the Education Ministry's offices, Port of Spain.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said three schools have been identified as possibly giving the ministry some problems and are posing some challenges namely SEPOS, Couva West Secondary School and Edinburgh Government Primary School.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed because we have contractors on board and we are hoping that even if those schools cannot open their doors on Monday that in the not too distant future these schools would be available for our students."

He said towards the end of the last term teachers at SEPOS were in an "uproar" after a bullet entered the classroom much to the fear of students and teachers.

"And as a result teachers, in defence of their safety, decided that they were not going to work under those conditions."

He said the ministry met with stakeholders on several occasions and certain demands were made which the ministry was trying its best to meet. He reported a meeting was held Friday with stakeholders and work on the school was taking much longer than anticipated. Garcia said the contractor has asked for an additional two weeks.

"And hopefully at the end of the two week period the school would be ready again under very safe conditions."

Permanent Secretary Kurt Meyer said a significant amount of work had been done to "harden" the facility and basically concrete louvres were installed at the north and eastern blocks of the school on the second, third and fourth floors. He added that the north block was where the projectile originated. He added that no one was injured in the incident. He also said seven classrooms had been identified at another facility which can accommodate Form Five and Form Six students for the two week-period.