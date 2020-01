Body found over Toco precipice

Eastern Division police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old Toco man whose body was found on Thursday afternoon.

Police said residents found the body of Trevor Lucas over a precipice on George Street, Sans Souci, Toco, at around 2.29 pm.

Investigators found the body did not have any marks of violence.

Lucas lived at George Street.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Friday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.