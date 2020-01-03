Blanchisseuse drivers: Keep us here

Blanchisseuse maxis relocated on Prince Street next to Woodford Square from George Street, the maxi drivers asked for the move due to the high number of crimes on George Street. Photo by - SUREASH CHOLAI

Blanchisseuse maxi drivers are satisfied with the temporary move of their taxi stand from the corner of Prince and George streets where on Tuesday, gunmen shot at a maxi which ended with one person dead and eight others wounded. Newsday visited drivers at the stand’s new location at the corner of Prince and Henry streets on Thursday.

Calling the previous taxi stand location a “hotspot” driver Darrel Noreiga said, “We chose here for the hour until they can locate us to a good place.” Saying the drivers are pleased with their new location, he reserved further optimism saying the move is not permanent and will depend on authorities. If the move is not permanent they are willing to accept being relocated to Duke Street or any stretch on Henry Street.

Drivers in the new location are maintaining an orderly operation to maintain a good relationship with nearby businesses. “Since we’ve been here, some business people are observing but haven’t showed us any bad face.”

Having been dissatisfied with their previous location for some time, before Tuesday’s shooting, Noreiga said they have not been able to plead their case properly given some drivers are not in possession of taxi badges. “A few years ago maxi drivers were trying to get regularized and got problems. We are going to try again.”

He said drivers are now being assisted by lawyers to expedite the process given the difficulties they have faced in getting the taxi badges. On Thursday afternoon drivers planned to meet in La Fillette to prepare a letter to those in authority to resolve the taxi stand issue. Presidents of the Blanchisseuse, Maracas, Las Cuevas and La Fillette village councils were carded to attend the meeting.

Another driver, asking to not be identified, said Rodriguez’s death was not in vain as it has prompted the moving of the taxi stand which has been overdue. The driver said Rodriguez was a well known member of the Blanchisseuse community.