Teen held with gun in Diego Martin

File photo.

Police arrested a17-year-old boy after they found him with a pistol and one round of ammunition in Diego Martin on Wednesday morning.

Police said members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol along Cicada Avenue, Diego Martin, at around 10.30 am when they saw the boy riding a bicycle with a bag over his shoulder.

They stopped him, searched the bag and found a .380 pistol and one bullet.

Police took him to the police station and charged him.

Later a party of officers led by Insp Birbal went to the teen's house along the North Coast Road, where they searched it but found nothing.

Western Division Police are continuing enquiries.