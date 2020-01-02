Still no bail for Chinese contractor on fraud charges

BAIL has again been denied to the director of a Chinese contracting firm who is accused of fraud in relation to the collection of a cheque for $9 million for work done on the St Joseph Secondary School.

The Chinese contractor was arrested on December 8 at Piarco International Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was charged by the Fraud Squad, and was previously denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate.

He returned to court on Thursday, where he was again denied bail.

According to the charge against him is that on diverse days between January 30-Decmeber 8, 2019, together with others, conspired to defraud China Building Technique Group TT Ltd (CBL) of $9.8 million being the proceeds of a bank manager’s cheque made payable to China Building Technique Group.

The Chinese contractor and another man have been named in a fraud claim currently engaging the High Court.

Justice Ricky Rahim has granted an injunction to prevent the Chinese contractor, a company he incorporated, and his colleague, from disappearing with the $9.8 million.

The injunction was sought by CBL and its director, Huaixin Ji.

In the emergency application, Ji said he feared he will not get his $9,862,000 owed to his company for work done on the school. The money was paid by the Education Facilities Company Ltd, through the National Maintenance Training and Security Co, to Ji’s project manager who was authorised to do so on behalf of CBL. However, according to Ji’s claim, his employee and the Chinese contractor, a former director of CBL, registered another company with a similar name, and de-registered his company without his knowledge or permission.

His claim against his former colleagues and the company, which bears the name of a company based in Beijing, China, includes allegations of fraud, unjust enrichment, breach of contract of employment, breach of fiduciary duties, conversion and misappropriation of property.

The injunction remains in place until the judge further orders and Ji and his company also sought to have the court include any property held by the men and their company in the freezing order granted.

The case comes back up for hearing before Rahim in January. Ji’s project manager still cannot be found and it is believed he has fled TT.

Representing Ji and CBT are Senior Counsel John Jeremie, Laurissa Mollenthiel and Rondelle Keller.