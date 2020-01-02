PoS mayor: ‘A lot of work to make city streets safe’

Pos mayor Joel Martinez -

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez has condemned the spike in shootings earlier this week that claimed the life of Lystra Rodriguez, also known as Lystra Hernandez-Patterson, and left several others wounded.

On Tuesday Rodriguez and two other passengers were shot at the Blanchisseuse taxi stand. Two other passengers and six passers-by were hit by bullets.

Gunmen Richard Thomas and Joel Roberts both 29, and from Sea Lots were killed by police after a car chase and shoot-out near the Central Market. A fourth shooter escaped.

Moments before that incident, Zackary Rodriguez, five, was shot in the left leg in a drive-by shooting in Rock City, Laventille.

On Monday Richard Weekes, 29, of Calvary Hill, was shot nine times in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Charlotte and Park Streets. He was taken to hospital.

Earlier that day gunmen fired at the George Street apartment complexes. No one was injured.

On Monday night, Alvin Wallace, a homeless man was shot dead while he slept near the Freelancers Pan Tent.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Martinez admitted, “We have a lot of work to do in ensuring that the city streets are safe."

He said the increase in shooting incidents could leave a dent in tourism and interfere with TT's growth.

“If we want to encourage tourism to have cruise ships coming in and have people within the city – we have the Logos (Hope ship) here. They are offering our citizens the opportunity to come on board ­– we have to be able to provide a safe environment for them to want to come back.”

He said those who live in Port of Spain and environs must now “start hoping Port of Spain will be a safer, incident-free city in the future.”

“Had the police not responded, you could imagine what more damage these men could have caused?

"We have been trying, as a council, to add value to the city. We have been trying to clean up the spaces. We have been trying to bring joy and Christmas spirit and to help Port of Spain to become a better place for visitors and users.”

Martinez said coming out of this incident Port of Spain needs an increased police presence.

"We also have additional city police officers that would have passed out on three occasions and we now have a decent cadre of officers.

But, he said “I would like to see them out on the street a lot more. There are times I travel throughout the city of Port of Spain and sometimes I walk and I don’t see as many officers on corners or just walking through, making sure that law and order are taking place.”

He said a weak presence of police in the capital will encourage mischiefmakers to act.