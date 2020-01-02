Penal/Debe flood victims fend for themselves

- CHEQUANA WHEELER

IN the aftermath of flooding which affected the area in December, some Penal/Debe residents are unhappy with the response of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) and the Government.

These residents told Newsday they had to do most of the cleaning up themselves and are now preparing for the next flood.

Jagessar Lutchman, from Penal, said a massive amount of water entered his home at Ramjohn Trace. He said this happened because a culvert in the area couldn’t handle the volume of water.

Lutchman said he made complaints to the PDRC but got no feedback from the corporation.

Simon Mungal, of Mahadeo Trace, said most of the flooding in the area occurred when the Godineau River burst its banks. Mungal said during the flood, business people came by and gave residents hampers of food and toiletries.

He also said Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was in the area distributing hampers as well. Mungal said some residents received $400 vouchers from the PDRC.

“What could $400 buy?” he asked.

Mungal said a deep freeze at the back of his house was damaged in the flood.

Despite the damage caused by the flood, Mungal said he and his family tried to enjoy Christmas as best they could. He added that instead of buying a full bottle of rum, he bought half a bottle instead.

While there has been flooding in the area over time, Mungal said climate change seems to be affecting the type of flooding residents are experiencing.

Another resident, who declined to give his name, said, “No one is helping.” He said a few feet of water entered his home, damaging furniture and appliances. This man also scoffed at the $400 vouchers handed out by the PDRC, and said there was no help from any government agency.

Ashley Persad said mothers and children in Mahadeo Trace felt the effects of the flooding more than other people.

She also shared the sentiment that there was little help from the PDRC or any state agency. Persad said Christmas was not as happy an occasion for her family as it would have been because of the flood.

PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy said the corporation had been doing what it could to help the affected residents.

Sammy said unofficially there could be at least 1,500 people affected by the flooding in Penal/Debe. PDRC officials, Sammy continued, did assessments and these were sent to the Social Development Ministry to be reviewed. He said this process is ongoing.

Also ongoing, Sammy said, are clean-up efforts and clearing of watercourses with assistance from the Works and Transport Ministry. To those who complained the $400 vouchers were insufficient, Sammy said some people seem to have “a greater expectation” about what the State should be doing to help them.

He was concerned that the mentality of self-help and ‘help your neighbour’ could be disappearing.