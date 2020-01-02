One year after the death of NDATT president’Believe in TT talent’: Erminy’s great legacy

Raymer Diaz, partner for many years of Professor Edwin Erminy - Ayanna Kinsale

Some photos: a walk along the beach at Grande Riviere and many smiles of joy. These are the last memories Raymer Diaz has of Edwin Erminy.

Erminy's partner for many years, Diaz still lives in TT and tries to keep alive the legacy left by the endearing president of the National Drama Association (NDATT).

"A year ago he was happy. He died being happy," Diaz remembers.

The first investigations said he drowned, but the subsequent autopsy revealed a heart attack caused his death on the afternoon of December 31, 2018.

On the day of his death Erminy took many selfies as they walked along the beach at Grande Riviere, a place he loved.

Suddenly, everything changed.

Diaz recalled: "He wanted to swim – he was a very good swimmer – but that day the sea current was very strong.

"I saw him in trouble and went to the water to help him, then the hotel owner (Piero Guerrini) and another person (Gareth Jenkins) took us out of the water.”

Erminy suffered a heart attack as he struggled to survive the current.

“I was with him in the water and I know that he didn't take more than two minutes without breathing. On the ground we tried to give him first aid, but it was too late,” Diaz added.

“The news of his death was a blow to art. His friends in Venezuela, the United States and England sent their condolences because they knew he was settled in TT.”

Of his three older siblings (Cybelle, Maria Antonia and Fernando), only Maria Antonia could come to the cremation.

Since his death and to maintain his legacy, Diaz has been dedicated to continuing Erminy's projects.

"It was my turn to learn what he was doing in terms of design."

Erminy was an architect and set designer with a master's degree in arts from Central St Martins College of Art and Design in London.

For 20 years (1984-2004) he was part of the creative team at the Teatro Teresa Carreño, a major Venezuelan opera house in his country, where he was artistic production manager and also designed for opera, dance and ballet productions for the theatre´s resident companies.

He was the technical director of the Caracas International Festival of Theatre and the International Festival of Afro-American Traditions. He designed over 100 productions for theatre, opera, musicals, dance, ballet and popular music, as well as corporate, fashion and publicity events in Venezuela, Colombia, the US and TT. In 1999 he co-founded Opera Transatlantica, based in London and Caracas, and wrote two award-winning plays for it.

Erminy had a special affection for TT despite being Venezuelan. His maternal grandfather was Trinidadian and that is why, when he decided to leave Venezuela, he rejected several job offers in other countries to come here.

"He was happy on the island and wanted to stay here," said Diaz.

Erminy taught at the UTT Academy of Performing Arts.

"In the university there is a huge void. They have not managed to find another teacher that covers all the areas that Edwin covered, from design to teach students how to build mockups," Diaz acknowledged.

“When we arrived at TT we came with many ideas, experiences that we had both in Venezuela and in the United States. These new ideas and projects began to be given to this country."

He believed in local talent. Despite not being Trinidadian, Erminy was committed to raising the level of local culture to take it all over the world.

"He believed a lot in Trinidadian artists, he knew that there is talent here and he was looking to demonstrate with an image of the Caribbean culture that TT could be on par with western culture."

Erminy 's legacy as head of NDATT has been difficult to maintain, says Diaz.

"In fact this year the association has had two presidents, It is undoubtedly a huge void. But with the talent that exists in TT you can continue moving forward in what Edwin himself wanted, export local talent."

Some projects they started together have been completed as Erminy wanted them.

"The First Citizens Sports Award, the stage designs for the National Theatre Company and others were complemented by the assistance of students and other designers."

Díaz has remained in TT, furthering Erminy's legacy.

“I participated in the registration (offered) by the TT government for the work permit. Thanks to that I was able to get another job...and that has been fundamental to being able to stay in TT and continue the work that Edwin started,” he acknowledged.