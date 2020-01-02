No ‘copters to help in crime fight

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. Photo by - Angelo Marcelle

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith now has another hurdle to face in his crime-fighting efforts. The contracts for air support workers ended on December 31, effectively crippling any air support he had.

Newsday was reliably informed that the Air Support Division of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) has been shut down, sending home some 30 employees.

The division was once named the National Operations Centre and was part of Griffith's national security plan when he was National Security Minister.

Sources explained the cancellation means no helicopters will be available for search and rescue missions, no air support for police and no surveillance.

The move is no surprise to some workers, though, as National Security Minister Stuart Young told a Standing Finance Committee of Parliament last year that a new air unit will be coming. He didn't say when.

On October 18, Young said the unit will provide support for the operations of the police, Defence Force and intelligence agencies, and will involve the use of helicopters and drones.

He also mentioned the four Augusta Westland helicopters which were grounded as a result of poor maintenance under the former PP government. Young said a possibility of these helicopters being used for commercial activity in Guyana's energy sector is being explored.

In 2017 a Cabinet decision grounded the four helicopters, which cost $200 million a year to maintain.