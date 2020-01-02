IRO not getting involved in $29m church bacchanal

On Thursday morning, there were locked gates and no sign of anyone at the compound of a Longdenville church whose pastor is seeking to explain how he came to have $29 million in cash.

Newsday visited the church but was unable to get inside. There was an iron barricade at the entrance on Depot Road, and no other access to the building, which was shut tight.

The only evidence that someone might have been there was a blue van parked near a shed.

A nearby resident, who wished not to be named, said there is always a security guard present.

He said, “If you call out to the guard, he should be able to assist you.”

Newsday tried to get the guard’s attention but was unsuccessful, even with the aid of Longdenville police.

The 65-year-old pastor of the church tried to change the cash on December 31, mere minutes before the deadline for changing old $100 bills came into effect. He reportedly showed up at the Central Bank shortly before the bank closed, with 29 copy-paper boxes, each containing $1 million and said the money was his personal funds.

He was not arrested but the cash was seized and he will have to explain his source of income.

Head of the Inter-religious Organisation (IRO) Dr Knolly Clarke said when religious bodies engage in acts like this, it casts negativity on all religious bodies.

He said, “We are not saying that he has done something wrong or right. We really do not know as yet where the funds came from.

“But when something like this happens, people will think we are frauds and that the religious community is not upholding its integrity.”

Clarke added, “This church is not under the IRO and it will have to answer in accordance with the laws of TT. The IRO will not be getting involved."

He also explained, “Churches usually have audits, and money in the RC, Presbyterian and Anglican churches is handled by the parishes, not the pastors or priests.”

On December 5 last year, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the polymer $100 bill, which has now replaced the paper notes, would help fight money laundering and other illicit activities.