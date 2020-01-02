Hand grenade thrown in Siparia

File photo.

Police are searching for people they suspect threw a hand grenade along a road in Siparia on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the scene of an explosion along Kay Trace, Mendez Village, Siparia, at around 7.10 pm.

Residents took police to the place where they said a hand grenade was thrown.

Investigators saw and collected the remains of the grenade, including a pin and lever.

They confirmed the device detonated was a gas-type grenade.

Siparia police are continuing enquiries.