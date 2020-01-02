Flu shots in stock at all SWRHA centres

The flu vaccine is given to a man.

Nurses at the health centres in Cedros, Marabella, Point Fortin, Princes Town and Pleasantville have said the flu vaccine is available there. Health officials encouraged members of the public to get their shots soon.

Nurse Elizabeth Maury of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) said in a tropical country like TT, the flu occurs throughout the year and it is important to take precautionary measures against it.

In a phone call, Maury said the vaccine is available at the various health facilities under the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

Speaking at the SFGH on New Year’s Day Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh warned against "vaccine hesitancy."

“Carnival is upon us and I encourage the people out there to get vaccinated or else there will be more deaths in the coming weeks,” he warned.

Carnival, which will be celebrated on February 24 and 25, is eight weeks away.

Deyalsingh also said it was a joyous time to be at the maternity ward at the SFGH on the first day of the year as there is significant progress in the area of maternal health and infant health.

“Our maternal mortality rates and infant mortality rates have plummeted since 2016 to now first world standard,” he said.

The minister said 2020 will be a busy year infrastructure-wise.

“We started the refurbishment of the SFGH and we will continue. The Point Fortin Hospital will be completed by March 2020 and so too Arima Hospital, and work will continue with the central block in Port of Spain. The Diego Martin Health Facility will be completed by August or September. Also Sangre Grande Hospital is in the charts for completion,” he said.