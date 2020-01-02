Final Red Force trial bowls off Friday

Yannick Ottley - CWI Media

THIS weekend the final trial match will be held before the TT Red Force squad is selected for the opening match of the Cricket West Indies Four-Day Tournament.

The trial match will be played from Friday to Sunday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, starting at 9.30 am each day.

The Red Force bowl off their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions from January 9 to 13 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Former West Indies and TT fast bowler Mervyn Dillon is the national team coach and David Furlonge is the manager/assistant coach.

The cricketers selected for the trial match are requested to be at NCC by 8.30 am with their white playing kits.

SQUADS:

Ramdin XI – Denesh Ramdin (captain), Keagan Simmons, Navin Bidaisee, Nicholas Alexis, Isaiah Rajah, Ewart Nicholson, Mark Deyal, Bryan Charles, Kissoondath Magram, Terrance Hinds, Odean Smith, Daniel St Clair, Jahron Alfred

Ottley XI – Yannick Ottley (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, Aaron Alfred, Jon Russ Jagessar, Uthman Mohammed, Marlon Richards, Ravi Rampaul, Yannic Cariah, Steven Katwaroo, Cephas Cooper