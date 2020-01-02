EMA awaits report on dead La Brea pelican

Game Wardens Steve Seepersad and Richard Ramlogan on one of the sites where the dead pelicans have been seen at Point Sable and coffee beaches La Brea. -

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is awaiting a report from the vet lab about tests done on a dead pelican found on a La Brea beach last month.

This was disclosed on Thursday by EMA chairman Dr Nadra Nathai-Gyan.

In a Facebook post, the EMA said an investigative team had visited Point Sable beach, La Brea on December 29 and found 12 pelicans (which are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act) in various stages of decomposition.

One was suitable for necropsy (an autopsy done on an animal). The EMA said the sample would be sent to a veterinary lab on Monday to ascertain the cause of death.

Nathai-Gyan told Newsday the EMA was hoping to receive that report on Thursday.

She explained that once the report is analysed, the EMA will issue a statement about its findings.

Nathai-Gyan said she will not make any judgement on the matter ahead of the report's receipt and subsequent analysis.

She also said since the discovery of the dead pelicans on Point Sable beach last month, the EMA has received no further reports of any other dead wildlife being found in the area.

In a Facebook post last month, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said a La Brea resident had alerted him to the dead pelicans on the beaches at Point Sable, Coffee Beach and other parts of the southwest peninsula a few days earlier.

“It is a serious concern to me and it is vital that we identify the cause of these deaths and take the appropriate action,” he said.

La Brea Fisherfolks Association president Alvin La Borde said the pelican deaths were not unusual in the area. He attributed them to weather transitions from the wet to dry season, which he said affect the ability of pelicans to find food.