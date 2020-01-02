Early Bird flies away with NFM Sian’s Gold Sprint

Early Bird (right), ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, holds off the challenges from Trini Aviator (left) and Spoke In Yuh Wheel to win the NFM Sian's Gold Sprint at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Wednesday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

EARLY BIRD led from start to finish to win the National Flour Mills (NFM)-sponsored Sian’s Gold Sprint, the feature race of Wednesday’s opener of the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2020 season.In fact, it was a one-two for trainer John O’Brien as Trini Aviator made a valiant run to finish second, in an intriguing race.Another O’Brien-trained horse, Awesome April, joined Whisper Light as a pre-race casualty, as the original field was reduced from nine to seven.Early Bird, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, pushed ahead of the pack from the off, with Khaleesi, ridden by Kimal Santo, trailing. Spoke In Yuh Wheel, guided by Ricardo Jadoo, made a move to second spot, midway in the 1,100-metre race, but Early Bird, relishing the sunny conditions, kept up the momentum.Spoke In Yuh Wheel was joined by Trini Aviator with 100 metres to go, as they tried to get the better of Early Bird. However, the four-year-old gelding managed to hold off their challenges to cross the line in one minute 3.88 seconds, with Trini Aviator second and Spoke In Yuh Wheel third.No jockey managed more than one victory, but trainer Harold Chadee had a profitable day, with three wins to his belt.Race Day Two in the ARC’s 2020 season will take place on January 11.