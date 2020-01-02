Cummings: I am ready to get the job done

Foster Cummings - Angelo Marcelle

Senator Foster Cummings, newly sworn-in Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, says he is ready to get to work in the ministry.

He was speaking with the media Thursday after bing sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes at the President's Cottage, President's House, Port of Spain.

"I am looking forward to this new responsibility and working along with (Local Government) Minister (Kazim) Hosein to get the job done. We're going to work together as a team to make sure we continue the good work that has been taking place in the ministry so far."

Hosein attended the ceremony and said he welcomed the help wholeheartedly.

"I know Senator Cummings. I have worked with him over the years, and he's very capable. And we at the ministry will welcome him this morning."

He reported all department heads and the permanent secretary were waiting for him and Cummings to begin work Thursday morning."

Asked if there were any particular tasks he wanted Cummings to undertake at the start, Hosein said this would be discussed internally.

Cummings added: "We hit the road running. There's a lot of work to do and we will get out there and get the work done."

In the latest Cabinet reshuffle, announced on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister assumed the Planning Ministry portfolio, joined by former social development minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, who is now Minister in the Planning Ministry.

Former planning minister Camille Robinson-Regis becomes Minister of Social Development.

At the parliamentary-secretary level, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce moves from the Ministry of Public Utilities to Works and Transport.