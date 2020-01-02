Claxton Bay taxi driver held for loaded gun at home

Police arrested a 23-year-old Claxton Bay taxi driver for having a loaded gun at his home.

In an anti-crime exercise led by Cpls Bahadur and Phoolchan of the Southern Division Task Force, police searched his home at St Margaret’s Village on Wednesday.

Police said shortly after 6 pm, they found a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition.

They said the suspect works the Ste Madeleine/San Fernando route.

Once charged, he will face a San Fernando magistrate.