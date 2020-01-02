Chaguanas East MP: Plant something

PLANTING SEEDS: Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim, left, assists Sydney Blackman, centre, with his seedling haul at the MP’s New Year’s Day plant distribution drive. Looking on at right is Blackman’s grandfather, Benedict Craig. PHOTO BY JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH -

More than 5,000 short-crop seedlings were distributed to residents of Chaguanas East and lucky passersby on New Year’s Day as the constituency’s MP, Fazal Karim, surpassed expectations at his “2,020 seedlings in 2020” plant distribution drive.

At Karim’s sub-office on Railway Road, Cunupia, scores of kitchen gardeners and first-time farmers capitalised on a wide selection of pimento, chive, celery, tomato, lettuce, patchoi, ochro, hot pepper and melon seedlings at no cost.

Karim believes this initiative of providing people with the opportunity to grow their own food is a key element to creating jobs and reducing TT’s hefty food import bill.

“This is a plan for the future for them to grow their own food and create opportunities for business,” he said. “Today I decided, like was customary when I was the Minister of Tertiary Education, every first day in the year I work. We planned to give out 2,020 seedlings but received an additional 3,000 courtesy corporate citizens and individuals.”

The Opposition member reiterated the importance of maintaining a personal supply of homegrown foods due to the constant hike in prices and current state of the economy.

“The agriculture sector is particularly important now as we’re having a recession, where people don’t have jobs, and with food prices escalating. This is an opportunity for them to come and take freely and invest in themselves, whether it be in a kitchen garden or on a larger scale. It’s equally important,” Karim explained.

Couva East Secondary form one student, Sydney Blackman, was joined by his grandfather, Benedict Craig, on the distribution drive and secured a few plants to kick-start his personal garden at home in Enterprise. “You have to plant to be able to reap the fruit. Mr. Karim personally invited Sydney to visit because he sees a great interest in his educational pursuit. This is a good initiative to involve my grandson in and other young people. We’re heading off to plant them now,” said Craig. Karim also credited the efforts of Warrenville/Kelly Village councilor Samuel Sankar who aided in the event’s successful execution. He added that his office’s Facebook page also played an integral role in attracting the hundreds of several agricultural enthusiasts to the “2,020 Seedlings in 2020.”

Additionally, brochures on planting tips, the benefits of food security and sustainable growing were also presented to visitors.