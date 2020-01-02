Boothman’s 60th: Sagittarius Jazz Night

Leader of CR Jazz David Boothman. - Gary Cardinez

Composer/musician/artist David Boothman and The Caribbean Renaissance Jazz ensemble recently worked their magic at Kafe Blue for his 60th birthday in an event called Sagittarius Jazz Night.

Known simply as CR Jazz, The Caribbean Renaissance Jazz ensemble is made up of David Boothman (keys), Russell Durity (bass), Jamie Ghany (saxophone), Rene Aleong (percussion), Nicholas Thomas (drums), Hanif Goodridge (steelpan), and Shiva Manick (tabla). Krisson Joseph and Olubusola “Sola” Oluyemisi Chung provided vocals for the group while pannist/bassist/composer Douglas Reddon was the special guest. CR Jazz is known for playing Boothman’s compositions and they kicked off their set with Cosmic Flow featuring Boothman, Ghany and Hanif.

Durity joined the trio for their second song Caravan before they continued with another Boothman song Backyard No gallery. This was followed up by So Dey Say with an interesting mix of all the instruments including the tabla and steelpan. Boothman referred to it as the Dougla sound. Sola came to the stage and performed songs, This Year, O Morro On the Hills and Afro Blue before the ensemble took a break.

After an intermission special guest Reddon was introduced and he started off with Incompatidade followed by Samba de Ofeu. Reddon thrilled the audience with his playing and they lapped up the music. He completed his set with Mavin Gaye’s What’s Going On to the delight of the audience.

The ensemble continued with All Blues and Bob Marley’s I Shot the Sheriff and No Woman no Cry. Joseph came on stage with In The Caribbean, another Boothman composition. Reddon joined the group on stage and they used the song as the finale.