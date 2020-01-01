Visiting doctor’s privileges suspended Fallout from Facebook post

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has suspended the privileges of a visiting doctor while it conducts an investigation over a possible breach of confidentiality.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SWRHA said it was concerned about an online social media post by a visiting, foreign-based medical professional regarding the internal operations and institutional capacity at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The post, which has since been deleted, recounted the experience of a visiting doctor at the hospital.

The SWRHA said its management was "gravely concerned of the post’s content and any possible breaches of patient confidentiality."

The statement also said an internal investigation has been launched to determine the appropriate and necessary course of action. "Additionally, due to possible breaches of conventional procedures, the SWRHA will suspend the privileges of the visiting medical professional while the investigation is underway.

"The SWRHA maintains and protects the confidential information of all patients and reiterates our staff commitment to the provision of excellent health care," the statement said.