UNC: Reshuffle is useless

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The UNC has said Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle is no substitute for performance by the Government, in a statement titled, Superficial shifting won’t help – call elections now. “Keith Rowley has chosen to reshuffle his failing administration on the eve of the election year,” the opposition party said.

For four years, TT has suffered from the Government’s mismanagement and incompetence.

“It is the height of irony that after four years of governing without a plan, Keith Rowley has now assigned himself the portfolio as Minister of Planning.”

While citizens have waited forn the Government to remedy water shortages, rising unemployment, the spread of the H1N1 flu and the country’s second highest-ever murder figure, Rowley has responded with superficial and meaningless changes, the UNC charged.

“As our nation heads into a new year and new decade it is clear that Keith Rowley is firmly set, continuing his old way of working and blaming everyone else for his own failings.” This is unacceptable and will not assist the nation in moving forward to greater things, the UNC said.

“Fortunately 2020 will be a year of change and hope for TT, as the people of our nation will deliver the ultimate cabinet reshuffle and remove this entire incompetent Keith Rowley government.”

In a Facebook post, UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen quipped, “The man without a plan has assigned himself as Minister of Planning.”