Umpires clash with ex-nationals in T20

A GRUDGE match between a representative team of the TT Umpires Council (TTUC) against former national cricketers will be staged for bragging rights, a challenge trophy and several individual awards, on Friday, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The T20 affair gets going at 7 pm. The umpires team will be captained by national cricketer Marlon Richards, an aspiring umpire, while national women’s team coach Kelvin Williams will skipper the “Rebels” team who are the defending champions.

The impressive trophy at stake is sponsored by former president of the TTUC, Parasram Singh, who is now the third vice-president of the TT Cricket Board.

Singh said he expects a highly competitive match with attractive prizes being awarded to the man-of-the-match, best batsman, best bowler and the best fieldsman.

He said umpires will get a welcome opportunity to respond to uncomplimentary comments made over the years by the ex-players, and to show that besides being experts on the laws of the game, they can match them with their cricket skills on the field.

Included in the umpires squad are Dusson Nieves, Denzil James, Andell Maynard and Geet Harripaul, all trained members of the protective services.

Also expected to take the field are Rasheed Khan, Chris Pattia, John Lewis, the current president of the TTUC; Ramsahai Ramesar and Curtis Garcia.

Williams, a former national men’s team coach, will lead a strong side which will be hard to beat and includes Shazan Babwah, Wayne Pamphille, Andy Nesbitt, Christopher Joshua, Theodore John, Anthony Durant, Clint Phamphille, Gregory Wales, Joseph Carimbocas, Gregory Eugene and “Black” Ramdin.

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, a former top umpire and a committee member of the TTUC will meet the players of both teams before the match.

Singh said that former TTCB executive member Lalman Kowlessar, a long-standing member of the TTUC has been tasked with the job of selecting the umpires for the match to ensure fairness.