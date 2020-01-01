TT’s Math champs celebrate successes

MATH CHAMPS: From left: Bruce Boodoo, Christian Maharaj, Teeval Samlal and Kristof Seebaran take a victory jump. Photo by MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

Four young athletes competed in a mental mathematics competition in Cambodia in December 2019 and brought home several prizes for their hard work.

On December 8, the students, parents and local franchise promoters of UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System), an international mental mathematics competition, made the trip to Phnom Penh.

Ivan Christian Maharaj, 11; Bruce Boodoo, 9; Kristof Seebaran, 8; and Teeval Samlal, 14, took part in their relevant age categories with Maharaj taking the runners-up position in his group.

Boodoo and Seebaran placed third in their categories and Samlal second in his.

Three of the boys have dreams of becoming pilots and Samlal said he would like to become an aeronautical engineer.

They said their secret to victory was hard work and would encourage anyone to get involved in the programme.

Samlal, a form four student at Naparima Boys' College said, “I am pleased with my performance, but there is always room for improvement.

“I was nervous at first but when the paper was placed in front of me, I said my prayers and felt calm. At the competition level it was certainly more difficult.”

The children were chosen to represent TT after successfully completing the categories in the national competition, which took place in May.

UCMAS was founded in 1993 by Dr Dino Wong and caters for children between the ages of 4-15. It not only seeks to develop arithmetic skills, but also concentration, observation, listening, imagination, visualisation, and memory.

It combines modern techniques and traditional learning with the use of the abacus, to perform complex mathematical calculations.

National franchise holder for the competition, Roma Ajodha Seebaran said TT competed before, but this year the results were better.

“We have had children over the last couple of years competing, but this year we saw a lot of good results.

“We are really proud of the children for their achievement but also their resilience to undertake such a long journey.”

She said funding remained their biggest challenge and will be embarking on several fund-raisers for the upcoming tour.

“We have tried to get funding from corporate organisations but have not been successful. We actually went to the ministry (of Education) as well, but there was no success there,” she added.

Seebaran said the cost of the trip was funded by the children's families.

Ivan's father, Pat Maharaj, a former Petrotrin worker, said he took his entire severance package to ensure that his child was able to make the trip.

“I worked at Petrotrin as a senior refinery operator. The severance package that was given to us was used to give Ivan the opportunity to take part in this competition.

“I do not regret spending the money on my child. The rewards of his success are fulfilling and our focus now is on him and the upcoming secondary entrance examination (S.E.A), which he will writing next year," Maharaj said.

Maharaj, who is currently unemployed, added that it is tough, but they are trying their best.

Ivan's mother, Tracy Gonazales is employed at KDS Auto World as a salesclerk.

Maharaj said they little money they earn goes towards ensuring their children’s education are taken care of. They also have two daughters who are attending secondary school.

Seebaran said UCMAS not only caters for children who are mathematically inclined, but also those who struggle in other areas.

“We have normal learners and slow learners that come to us and we are able to get them to improve no matter where they are (on the learning spectrum).

“The idea is really getting the child better because it is very competitive now. We have children from all aspects coming to us, some have minor disabilities and we are able to help the kids," she said.

Seebaran said they hope to achieve better results in 2020.