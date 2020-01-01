TT Chamber boss: Help business

Gabriel Faria

THE refund of $6 billion in VAT owed to businesses would be a good step by the Government to create a more facilitative environment, urged Gabriel Faria, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO.

Newsday had recently asked how businesses were faring in light of a Central Bank announcement of a 27 per cent rise in retrenchment over the past year.

“Many businesses were hoping to see a more expansive approach by the Government pre-election 2020 but are not seeing it,” he told Newsday.

“The VAT refunds owed to businesses amounts to $6 billion that the Government has taken out of the private sector. This it has had as an interest-free loan. That puts more pressure on businesses,” Faria added.

He said many small businesses are complaining they cannot afford to let the Government hold these funds on an extended basis.

“Many small businesses are saying that the VAT refunds owed to them are actually greater than their annual profits.”

Faria lamented that no interest is being paid on this $6 billion, allegedly in breach of the VAT Act which he said mandates that after six months interest must be paid at a rate of 12 per cent per year. Many businesses would like to have their VAT refund, plus a 24 per cent interest payment for the two years the refund has been outstanding, he added.

Faria said the chamber has met Finance Minister Colm Imbert to discuss these issues plus ways to boost the ease of doing business in TT.

While TT’s businesses have traditionally been mainly large and medium, Faria urged more people start their own enterprises as small business entrepreneurs. He said Europe is buoyed by a plethora of small businesses, such as services and small craftsmen. Faria reckoned there is a lot of opportunity for individuals in TT to enter the business landscape. He said this has already been done by some individuals who had left jobs at Petrotrin during its closure. “Jamaica is probably the best example where a government creates an opportunity to nurture the entrepreneurial landscape.” Speaking to the growth possibilities if TT were to follow Jamaica, he said while the junior stock market in the former has two members, in the latter it is 45 companies.

“In Jamaica you are seeing a lot of entrepreneurship in a very difficult economy. As companies restructure, a lot of people get laid off and then go on to build a business of their own. Jamaica has a very supportive environment.”

Faria said the chamber has asked the Government to provide tax breaks for those wishing to invest in small businesses.

“The last edition of Fortune magazine said for economies to grow, business and government must work closer together.

“We have asked the Government to have more collaboration with the private sector. The Government must facilitate the ease of doing business. The Trade Minister (Paula Gopee-Scoon) has been very open, supportive and available, and we now need more of that from other arms of government.”