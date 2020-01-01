Rowley reshuffles his deck Cox claims none demoted as…

Communications Minister Donna Cox PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Communications Minister Donna Cox has defended her colleagues, after the Prime Minister’s Cabinet reshuffle, against allegations of incompetence and politicking levelled by the Opposition. Nobody has been demoted, she insisted.

In the reshuffle, announced on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Dr Rowley assumed the Planning Ministry portfolio joined by former social development minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn who is Minister in the Ministry of Planning. Former planning minister Camille Robinson-Regis becomes Minister of Social Development. At the parliamentary secretary level, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce moves from the Ministry of Public Utilities to Ministry of Works and Transport, while Senator Foster Cummings was appointed a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development Local Government.

Cox told Newsday the reshuffle was done by Dr Rowley, whose thoughts for doing so, she would not know but is confident in. “What I can say is he is aware of the capabilities and strengths of all those involved and he is the one who would make the change as he sees fit.” Efforts to reach Rowley for a comment were in vain.

Asked if the reshuffle was an indication that those moved were failing, Cox replied, “No, no, no, no, no. As in any organisation, they would move around people when they are looking for a best fit.

You would always move around persons. It may not mean something negative about the individual or the office but it could be they are moved to maximise their potential elsewhere.

Was the PM putting Cabinet on a pre-election war-footing? “I think once an election is coming up, everybody should be preparing. The PNM is no less than anyone else,” Cox said.

She said any time the Government does anything, people comment, including opposition activist Devant Maharaj. “I read his statement, which he put out as though it were the Gospel. He is entitled to his opinion – but he doesn’t have the facts.”

Cox rejected Maharaj’s claim the Government was unable to attract competent people into Cabinet, leaving Rowley to double up a portfolio.

“I know in this move, all the persons there are very good individuals, capable of performing,” Cox said.

“I know Ms Crichlow-Cockburn will do a good job in the Planning Ministry and it will be a good experience for her. Ms Robinson-Regis is an experienced politician and can hold her own in any ministry. Foster Cummings and Adrian Leonce are both very capable individuals and the experience will be great for them.”

Cox said Crichlow-Cockburn will remain a member of Cabinet and contrary to claims by Maharaj, she said, “I don’t see it as a demotion.” Newsday asked about Maharaj’s claim that via Robinson-Regis’s appointment, the PNM wants to use the largesse of social services ahead of the 2020 general election.

Cox replied, “He is speaking based on his experience of that government he has been attached to, and is judging people based on his own standards. He can only speak based on his own experiences.” Pressed on Maharaj’s claim, Cox said the Government has always supported people with social development programmes.