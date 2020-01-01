Retrenched oil workers get severance $$

Former captain Stephen Chapman thanks attorney Gerald Ramdeen for representing them. Chapman and his former colleagues at Inland and Offshore Contractors Ltd received their severance cheques on Tuesday. Also present was Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh. Photo by ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

FORTY-SIX former oil and gas workers who were retrenched in February 2019 from Inland and Offshore Company Ltd (IOCL) after the closure of Petrotrin have received more than $1.5 million in severance benefits owed to them.

The first group of about 13 workers received their cheques from attorney Gerald Ramdeen who filed claims in the High Court. Five judges were assigned to the various claims and the company admitted that it owed the workers their severance.

The remaining workers in the group are set to receive their cheques in a fortnight.

Speaking at a press conference at Ramdeen’s Cornelio Street, Port of Spain, offices on Tuesday, one of the workers, former captain Stephen Chapman, said workers did their jobs with passion.

He said the group, which included captains, sailors, and engineers were all qualified but were struggling to survive.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh, who was present at the cheque handing over ceremony on Tuesday, said the payment of severance was a “small comfort” for the workers.

“Today we have victory. It is a start for them,” he said.

Teelucksingh also issued a warning to employers: “Do not interfere with workers.”

Ramdeen said the workers had “suffered tremendously.”

In its defence, IOCL said the unfortunate circumstance of the workers’ retrenchment was as a direct result of Petrotrin’s decision to terminate its contract with it “without any consultation or prior notice.”

IOCL said the termination of contract with Petrotrin was part of the latter’s complete re-organisation of its business and which had nothing to do with IOCL’s performance.

The company said at the termination of the contract, Petrotrin owed and still owed it substantial sums for past work done and services rendered under the contract.

“Because of the non-payment of such monies due and owing by Petrotrin, the defendant was and still is unable to pay to the claimant the amount of severance pay and vacation leave initially due and owing. During the month of August 2019, the defendant received a small part payment from Petrotrin and immediately thereafter made a part payment to the claimant,” the defence said.

IOCL said it intends to complete the payment of all monies due as soon as it received sufficient further payments from Petrotrin.

After the closure of Petrotrin, IOCL retrenched more than 100 of its workers. When the former IOCL workers filed their separate claims for payment, they were told that they will receive it within one month from the date of retrenchment.

Also representing the former workers was attorney Dayadai Harripaul.