PTRC begs WASA for water

NO WATER: In this file photo, Tableland resident Austine LeGendre fills containers from a standpipe back in June. For the past month, residents in Princes Town have been without water. - Lincoln Holder

The Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) is appealing to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to help some of its burgesses who have been without a regular supply of water for over a month. In a statement, PTRC chairman Gowrie Roopnarine said this is how long residents of Lower Piparo have been without water.

“During this period of time, numerous requests were made to WASA but to no avail,” he said. Due to a lack of a pipeborne supply of water, Roopnarine continued, residents had to buy bottled water to perform their daily household tasks. He said residents were also deprived of a vital supply of water during the Christmas period.

He urged WASA to intervene in this matter and “act swiftly to bring relief to those affected by this unfortunate situation. Icacos resident Dale Lemessy said he “barely has water” and had to beg a truck to bring water to his home. Lemessy said the situation is distressing for him because he has four babies to take care. Three of them are triplets who were born in August. The fourth child is three years old.

Newsday reported on September about the birth of Lemessy and his wife Dana’s triplets on August 21. Lemessy was retrenched from a company after the closure of Petrotrin. He said there has been no regular supply of water for the last two weeks. Lemessy recalled there was no water in the area for seven to eight months last year.

Another Icacos resident, Lisa Ackool, said she has been without water for more than two months. While she did receive some water before Christmas, Ackool said that supply is almost depleted. She said her tanks are only one quarter full. While a water truck passed in the area, Ackool said it was providing water to people along the main road and not closer to the beach where she lives.

In a statement, WASA said a ruptured transmission pipeline, located at the Junction of Old Piparo Road and Guaracara Tabaquite Road, was the reason why customers in lower Piparo were experuencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply.

Emergency repair works are underway and were expected to be completed by midnight on Monday. WASA said it could take up to 24 hours for the water suply to the affected areas to be normalised, upon completions of the repairs.