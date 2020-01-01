Project 2020 for Kafe Blue

Theron Shaw -

Following in the tradition established from Homage in 2019, jazz guitarist Theron Shaw and the Theron Shaw Project will present Project 2020 at Kafe Blue on January 4 starting at 8 pm.

Appearing alongside Shaw would be Swedish/American saxophonist Ed Epstein, and Trinidadian bassist/composer/Berklee lecturer Ron Reid, ably complemented by steel pannist Mickhail Salcedo, and organic percussionist Baba Onilu.

In an evening of jazz-influenced music, the cast will take the stage to interpret the best of Trinidad calypso classics, the Jazz American songbook, and some of their original compositions.

The Theron Shaw Project consists of five musicians - Michael Low Chew Tung on keyboards; Rodney Alexander on bass guitar; Khalen Alexander on drums; Sheena

Richardson on percussion; and Shaw on guitar. It is a working relationship of musicians who play together for different gigs, and who also have their own musical interests and projects.

Shaw’s music is produced and managed by ForedayMornin’ Entertainment, which showcases both new and established musical and artistic talent that is indigenous to TT.