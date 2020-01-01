PM: Let’s return to our human hearts

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - ROGER JACOB

The Prime Minister has called on citizens to return to their human hearts in terms of how they deal with each other in the New Year. He also called on the nation to look after its children to ensure a brighter, better future.

As we, in TT, greet a new year, which promises a New Society, New Future, the immemorial question about life’s meaning will continue with us, but it is up to each one of us to answer the question, and the roles we must play, in his or in our own way, Dr Rowley said in his New Year’s Day message, sent on Tuesday via e-mail.

Let us all start with our children, he advised. Yes, our jobs demand most of our waking hours, but we have to be concerned with those we have brought into this world. The human infant of all the mammals is said to be the most helpless, therefore, from early life a child’s first need is to bond with its parents.

He said that much of the crime and violence today can be traced back to people carrying emotional wounds with vague feelings of unwantedness in their early life. So, he urged, from today let us all return to our human hearts; let this be the period when we all return to our homes, giving our children their needs, preparing our families, with daily, emotional programmes of love, joy and happiness. In this new year, as the calypsonian Merchant sang some 30 years ago, “Let’s all think about the children.”

He also spoke of people reverting back to their cold and indifferent lives once the merriment of the new year ends. It is said that one of the greatest tragedies of modern-day life is that humans have become disoriented, alienated from themselves, and deep down they are lonely, he said.

As Prime Minister, he said, he planned to reach out more, making further appeals that families pause and pay more attention to both their children, and the elderly. He also called on people to promise that in 2020, to reduce their differences and prejudices, instead reaching out to everyone we meet with civility.