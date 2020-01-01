North, South share Classic awards

North, winners of the Koyash Enterprises Ltd/TT Cricket Board North-South Cricket Classic on Monday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. - COURTESY TT CRICKET BOARD

THE North and South teams shared the awards when the Koyash Enterprises Ltd/TT Cricket Board North-South Cricket Classic concluded at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, on Monday.

Akeal Hosein spun North to a remarkable eight-wicket victory against South and clinched the best bowler award.

The left-arm spinner took 3/68 in the first innings and returned with figures of 5/65 as South collapsed in their second innings to set North a small victory target of 103 runs in the last session on the third and final day the match.

The man-of-the-match award went to North’s Terrance Hinds for his innings of 44 not out in the first innings and his match haul of 6/62.

The best batsman award was won by Cephas Cooper of the South team for his first innings knock of 74 which was the highest score of the match. He reportedly suffered from an inflamed appendix and took no further part in the match.

The other individual award for the best fielder went to Mark Deyal of South. The national cricketers will be back in action this weekend at the NCC in the last trial match, a three-day affair starting on Friday, before the final squad is selected for the first match of the Cricket West Indies Four-day Tournament.

TT Red Force play Jamaica Scorpions, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba from January 9 to 12.